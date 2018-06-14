Clear
New York attorney general sues Trump Foundation

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood is suing the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors, President Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump. Underwood alleges a pattern of persistent illegal conduct over more than a decade which includes extensive unlawful political coordination with the Trump presidential campaign.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 10:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

