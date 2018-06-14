Clear
BREAKING NEWS: New details on deadly collision in Olmsted County Full Story

Dad helped suspect get away from deputies

Mobile County Sheriff's Office hunting an assault suspect, whose father helped him get away from deputies.Jere...

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 10:15 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 10:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mobile County Sheriff's Office hunting an assault suspect, whose father helped him get away from deputies.

Scroll for more content...

Jeremy Allen Weaver, 29, is wanted for assaulting a drug dealer in Citronelle last month. Deputies went to arrest him at his father's house in Chunchula, but the man distracted deputies long enough to allow Weaver to escape on foot. He hasn't been seen since.

Weaver's father was arrested for obstructing justice.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Isolated storms bringing heat for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events