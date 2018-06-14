Clear
BREAKING NEWS: New details on deadly collision in Olmsted County Full Story

Man gets 7 a.m. DWI after hitting school bus

Buffalo police said a man was drunk when he hit a school bus with his car Wednesday morning.Officers said the ...

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 10:15 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 10:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Buffalo police said a man was drunk when he hit a school bus with his car Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Officers said the 25-year-old man, who they did not identify, fled after hitting the back of the bus just before 7:40 a.m. at Brinkman Avenue & Doat Street.

One child on board was injured, police said. They did not elaborate on the severity of the injury, or any other details about the child.

Police found the man a short time later at Bailey Avenue & Walden Avenue. Officers credited tips from the community for their ability to make an arrest.

The man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, obstruction and various vehicle and traffic violations.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 63°
Isolated storms bringing heat for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events