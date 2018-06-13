A man who said he was trying to shoot a raccoon off a telephone pole early Wednesday morning ended up shooting himself instead, police say.
The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday in the 2500 block of Weston Road in Colorado Springs-not far from the intersection of Hancock Expressway and S. Circle Drive.
Police were originally called out on a report of a shooting but found Don Upshaw, 67, nearby with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
According to a Colorado Springs Police Department blotter report, Upshaw said he was using his revolver to try and shoot a raccoon that was on a nearby telephone pole, but accidentally shot himself in the leg instead.
He was transported to Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was also cited for prohibited use of a weapon.
Related Content
- Police: Man aims to shoot raccoon, but shoots himself in leg instead
- Boy accidentally shoots his brother in the leg in KC
- Steel trap breaks hawk's leg
- Raccoon goes viral after scaling skyscraper
- Raccoon goes viral after scaling skyscraper
- Warning issued after man was bitten by rabid raccoon
- Police: Man shoots cop, barricades himself in
- Day care provider broke infant's legs, police say
- Women arrested after burned baby's leg amputated
- Police: Shooting at Nashville mall