U.S. Air Force responds to 'racist' Snapchat video featuring service member

The U.S. Air Force responded to a Snapchat video after it was posted to a U.S. Air Force recruiting Facebook page.

The video features a new service member riding on a truck with friends making racist remarks, including announcing the group was going "n***** hunting."

Part of the USAF statement said, "Our airmen come from all backgrounds and remarks such as these do not fall in line with our culture. We take incidents like this very seriously and action will be taken upon further investigation as necessary."

The Jefferson County resident Tabitha Duncan was fired from her job at Social Bar and Grill in South St. Louis County after the restaurant owners said they became aware of the "vile, disgusting and offensive video."

"I was intoxicated. I have black friends. I have black people in my family. I didn't mean it. I didn't know I was being recorded," Duncan said in a response to the New York Daily News.