The adage, "beauty is in the eye of the beholder," is about to be put to the test inside the Mitchell Park Domes.
The conservatory's five-year-old "corpse flower" started to open Tuesday. Horticulturists expect it to be fully open later in the day.
Known scientifically as Amorphophallus titanum, the plant's nickname comes from its trademark stench, compared to a rotting corpse.
"It stinks like a chipmunk died under your couch," said horticulturist Mary Braunteiter.
The bloom and its odor are expected to last 24 to 48 hours. The bloom will then die, and the bulb will go dormant. The plant will go through several growing cycles before blooming again, a process that takes seven to 10 years.
Related Content
- 'Corpse Flower' expected to bloom today
- Man accused of murder and abusing corpse
- Dick's Sporting Goods expected 'backlash' but got flowers instead
- Unknown artist is making phone booths bloom
- Did Neil Patrick Harris shade Rachel Bloom?
- Royal wedding flowers donated to London hospice
- Fans leave flowers at Bourdain's old restaurant
- Toxic algal blooms spotted near north shore of Lake Pontchartrain
- Butterflies are older than flowers, new study says
- Supreme Court considering taking same-sex wedding flowers case