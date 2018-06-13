Man endures hours in intense heat during SWAT standoff

One man pushed the limits while hiding from police in a hot attic of a Smyrna hotel on Tuesday.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office SWAT Unit was involved in a standoff at the Araamda Inn on South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.

Christopher Dean, 40, was wanted for obstruction but is facing much more serious charges after he wouldn't give himself up to police.

Officers searched nearly every square inch of the facility but were unable to find him. K9 units were brought in, hoping to sniff the man out but were still unsuccessful.

Police later found their man when it was discovered that Dean had been hiding in the attic of the building, braving sauna-like temperatures for nearly six hours.

When Dean was brought down, he was covered in insulation.