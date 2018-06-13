Oprah invited Meghan Markle's mom over for yoga

Scroll for more content...

You really want Oprah Winfrey to gift you.

The media mogul is well-known for her generosity and that extends to her gift giving.

It was reported that Winfrey had lavished gifts on Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, when the pair spent the afternoon together prior to Markle's wedding to Prince Harry.

Earlier this week, Winfrey clarified what happened during their visit in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

"You know what the gifts were? First of all, she's great at yoga, so I said, 'Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn,'" Winfrey explained. "So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch."

And Winfrey, who attended the royal wedding, said she gave Ragland a basket of kumquats from her tree after Ragland told her she loved the fruit, which Winfrey served for dessert.

"For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I'm trying to bribe her for an interview -- they were kumquats," Winfrey said. "If kumquats can get you an interview, I'm all for it!"

In March, Winfrey's "A Wrinkle in Time" costar Mindy Kaling shared how Winfrey went big to celebrate the birth of Kaling's daughter, Katherine, in December.

Like, need a U-Haul big.

Oprah gave Mindy Kaling a baby gift that had to be delivered by U-Haul

"All you want in life is to hear that two men in a U-Haul truck are coming to your house because Oprah sent them," Kaling said. "I was supposed to go to work that day, (but I was, like), I gotta be here."

The gift turned out to be "a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children's literature," with each book labeled "Katherine's Book Club."

Winfrey also reportedly gifted Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy a trunk of children's books when she was born in 2012.