Five homes in Cleveland burned last night on same street a half-mile from where house exploded

Five homes caught fire early Wednesday morning in East Cleveland on the same street where there was a house explosion over the weekend.

The fire was first reported around midnight on East 125th Street, just south of Superior Avenue, about a half-mile from Sunday's house explosion.

Cleveland Fire spokesperson Lieutenant Mike Norman said that initially East Cleveland firefighters arrived to find two homes on fire, and the flames spread quickly.

Cleveland firefighters along with Cleveland Heights firefighters were asked to assist once it was determined that the water supply in the area was not going to be adequate to fight the fire.

Crews had to run hoses from Superior Avenue to the fire scene and use multiple engines to get the water to the area before they could begin fighting the fire.

The two homes that were damaged the most and collapsed were occupied according to Norman and the other three were vacant.

The fifth home was down the street. Firefighters believe hot embers falling from the sky caught that house on fire. The fire in the fifth house was quickly put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.