University of Arizona grant to improve quality of life for cancer survivors

The University of Arizona's College of Arizona received a $2.5 million grant to help improve the quality of life of cancer survivors.

The grant will fund a study in which participants will be called daily for 12 weeks to determine what symptoms they may be feeling and how they can overcome them.

"We are going to be helping them by calling them once a week for twelve weeks and help them identify what symptoms they have and we are also going to be teaching them some strategies that they can use to reduce their symptoms. We also teach them when they should go back to their provider if their symptoms become too severe," said Terry Badger, a professor at the College of Nursing.

Along with providing daily calls the study will also provide a handbook for participants in which they can read up on each symptom they may come across. The handbook will be available in both English and Spanish.

The study is being funded by the National Cancer Institute.

"The National Cancer Institute funded us for $2.5 million to help us determine if these treatments are effective in helping survivors who are finishing treatment reduce their symptoms and improve their quality of life and actually do things they need to do to be as healthy as they can be," Badger said.