The University of Arizona's College of Arizona received a $2.5 million grant to help improve the quality of life of cancer survivors.
The grant will fund a study in which participants will be called daily for 12 weeks to determine what symptoms they may be feeling and how they can overcome them.
"We are going to be helping them by calling them once a week for twelve weeks and help them identify what symptoms they have and we are also going to be teaching them some strategies that they can use to reduce their symptoms. We also teach them when they should go back to their provider if their symptoms become too severe," said Terry Badger, a professor at the College of Nursing.
Along with providing daily calls the study will also provide a handbook for participants in which they can read up on each symptom they may come across. The handbook will be available in both English and Spanish.
The study is being funded by the National Cancer Institute.
"The National Cancer Institute funded us for $2.5 million to help us determine if these treatments are effective in helping survivors who are finishing treatment reduce their symptoms and improve their quality of life and actually do things they need to do to be as healthy as they can be," Badger said.
Related Content
- University of Arizona grant to improve quality of life for cancer survivors
- 19-year-old cancer survivor killed in shooting
- 3D tattoos help KC breast cancer survivors
- 3D tattoos help breast cancer survivors
- Holocaust survivor to reunite with family that saved her life
- Singer grants 9-year-old cancer patient's wish at Mardi Gras
- Father of child with cancer facing deportation granted 1-year stay
- Sleep Quality May Be Linked With Alzheimer's
- One of five USS Arizona survivors remembers the attack 76 years later
- Father of 9 with cancer fighting for his life