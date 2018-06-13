Frank Bruni: Trump will always pick a loyalist

Scroll for more content...

Stressed out? A little depressed? Your next meal could give you the boost you need. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Primaries

If you're a Republican and want to survive a GOP primary, it's becoming abundantly clear there's one thing you absolutely cannot do: criticize President Trump. Just ask Mark Sanford. CNN projects the Republican US House member from South Carolina will lose his primary to state Rep. Katie Arrington. It's a stunning result. Sanford, an ex-governor, was widely expected to win, but he'd been critical of Trump in the past. The President didn't forget and, just hours before polls closed, he tweeted an endorsement of Arrington that included a swipe at a sex scandal Sanford was involved in almost a decade ago.

We saw a similar outcome last week in Alabama, where another Trump critic, US Rep. Martha Roby, was forced into a runoff in her primary. In other races Tuesday, a conservative known for advocating for Confederate symbols won the GOP nomination for a US Senate seat in Virginia, and a South Carolina Democrat running for a US House seat won his primary, despite admitting to beating his ex-wife more than 40 years ago.

2. North Korea summit

President Trump got back to the White House early this morning, as the world continues to react to his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. US allies in South Korea and Japan were stunned at Trump's pledge to end military exercises with the South. Many US lawmakers and some in the Pentagon were, too; they feel the President made a big concession to Kim without getting anything in return. And many questions remain about exactly how the world will verify that the North is indeed getting rid of its nukes. But James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence and a frequent Trump critic, gave the President credit for pulling off the summit, saying it puts the US and the world "in a much better place."

3. AT&T-Time Warner deal

Now that a judge has OK'd AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner, a serious case of media merger madness is expected to sweep corporate boardrooms. US District Judge Richard Leon's blessing of the $85 million deal means other companies can look forward to completing mergers with less fear of regulatory interference. The next big deal that may be coming: Comcast's bid for 21st Century Fox. Comcast's board reportedly met last night to discuss it, and if the cable giant were to go after Fox, it would set up an epic showdown with Disney, which also wants Fox.

4. Yemen

As many as a quarter million people are at risk as forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition have launched an attack on a port city in Yemen. The fighting started at dawn in Hodeidah, as forces hit the city's airport and some neighborhoods. The UN said it fears tens of thousands could be killed. The coalition is trying to wrest control of the city from Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Since March 2015, neighboring Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition of Gulf states against Houthi rebels in Yemen, after the rebels drove out the US-backed and pro-Saudi government. The UN calls it the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 22 million people in desperate need of aid and protection.

5. Macedonia

This Balkan nation may be prepping for a name change as a way to ease tensions with its neighbors to the south in Greece. The Prime Ministers of Macedonia and Greece reached an agreement that will result in Macedonia holding a referendum later this year on whether to change the country's name to the Northern Republic of Macedonia.

You see, Greece isn't a big fan of another country using the name Macedonia because the northern, mountainous part of Greece has the same name. And Greece fears that the country of Macedonia has been harboring territorial ambitions toward Greece ever since it gained independence from Yugoslavia in the early '90s and took the name Macedonia. The name has caused problems with the EU, UN and even NATO, too. So, the hope is that changing the name will make everybody happy.

