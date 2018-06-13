Clear

Clapper: US in much better place after summit

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said the US is in a "much better place" after the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 6:59 AM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 6:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the North Korean regime no longer poses a nuclear threat following his summit with Kim Jong Un, even though the meeting produced no verifiable proof that the rogue regime will discontinue its nuclear program.

"Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office," Trump tweeted as he arrived back in Washington. "There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."

Trump also said that his meeting with Kim was an "interesting and very positive experience" and that "North Korea has great potential for the future!"

Trump also said in a separate tweet that North Korea is "no longer" America's "biggest and most dangerous problem.

After nearly five hours of unprecedented talks between Trump and Kim on Tuesday, the two leaders signed a document in which Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" and the US agreed to "provide security guarantees."

However, there was no mention of the previous US aim of "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" from Pyongyang. Kim's commitments did not appear to go beyond what he already pledged to do in April when he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in along their countries' border.

