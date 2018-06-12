A 19-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of his 2-month-old daughter, according to Detective Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department.
Scroll for more content...
Tyler Buchanan, 19, notified police Tuesday morning at about 9 a.m. of a 2-month-old girl at 1112 Baldwin Street who wasn't breathing.
The baby was pronounced dead at Sparks Hospital in Van Buren.
Police said the baby had been deceased for several hours before they were contacted.
Buchanan is facing first-degree murder charges and was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center without bond.
Related Content
- Van Buren Man Charged In Death Of 2-Month-Old Daughter
- 2-month-old baby, mom attacked by pit bull
- Police: Parents arrested after 2-month-old dies from malnutrition, dehydration
- Man accused of assaulting 2-month-old baby in front of 5-year-old
- Mother demands answers in death of 7-year-old daughter
- Family gets new handicapped van
- Estranged Wife Charged in Man's Heroin Overdose Death
- Khlo- Kardashian reveals daughter's name
- Van Jones: 'Black Panther' is a revelation