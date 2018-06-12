MT contractor tapped to rebuild Sperry Chalet

WEST GLACIER - A Great Falls company has been tapped to begin the process of rebuilding the historic Sperry Chalet which burned in last summer's Sprague Fire.

The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded a $4.08 million contract to Dick Anderson Construction out of Great Falls to begin rebuilding the Sperry Chalet Dormitory. Construction will be completed in two phases, beginning this summer and continuing into 2019.

NPS expects that work this year will begin in early July, and continue through mid-fall, weather permitting.

The first phase of the project will include permanent building stabilization, including roofing and interior seismic walls. The work will complement the second phase -- which is scheduled for the summer of 2019 -- and provide additional protection as the chalet faces wind and heavy snow next winter.

The rebuilding of the Sperry Chalet on its original site was made possible because of the quick response and financial support of the Glacier Conservancy immediately after the fire.

The Conservancy raised $200,000 for a "Phase Zero" emergency stabilization and preservation of the chalet's stone masonry walls before winter set in. The response also reduced subsequent project costs.

"The outpouring of support for this project has been inspiring," said Doug Mitchell, Executive Director of the Glacier National Park Conservancy. "We're honored to help provide private, philanthropic support for this historic project."

"The fact that we are here today to announce the award for Phase I of the Sperry rebuild speaks to the power of the Glacier community and partnership. Throughout our design process, we heard from visitors around the world about the significance of the Sperry Chalet visitor experience," said Park Superintendent Jeff Mow.

"I would like thank everyone who provided feedback and ideas about how we preserve that experience for the next 100 years. The award of the Phase I construction contract to Dick Anderson Construction puts us a long way towards that goal," Mow added in a news release.

The NPS will rebuild the Sperry Chalet Dormitory at its original site within the original stone masonry walls. The design will rehabilitate the chalet dormitory to its period of significance (1914-1949).

Some critical updates will include meeting current building codes where applicable, and improvements to life safety features including seismic bracing and fire resistant materials.