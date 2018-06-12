Search for missing boater near Missoula suspended

MISSOULA - Dangerous river conditions are prompting authorities to temporarily suspend the search for a man who is missing after falling into the Clark Fork River over the weekend.

Scroll for more content...

Crews in the area east of Missoula have been searching for a 70-year-old man who went missing in the river Saturday night in between Turah and Clinton. The man and another person were aboard a boat that overturned after being caught up on debris in the river.

Debris in the area is one of the reasons that search efforts have been delayed. There's also been a rise in river levels since Saturday and hazardous conditions are preventing search and rescuers for the time being.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett says when they are able to go back in the water they have some ideas on where to search.

"It's just not a safe time to put divers in the water or to have our search and rescue folks go in and try to search anymore," Bassett said Monday. "There's a few points of interest based on water activity and where they think this individual may have been pulled so they will eventually when that water drops go back to those points of interest and look to see if they could perhaps be there."

Authorities are stressing that river conditions in and around Missoula remain far too dangerous for folks to be recreating on the river.