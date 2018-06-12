Clear

Die-in honors Pulse victims

On the second anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting protesters took part in a die-in to honor the people killed...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 3:04 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 3:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

On the second anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting protesters took part in a die-in to honor the people killed during mass shootings.

A die-in is a demonstration in which people lie down as if dead and most recently students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland conducted one at a Publix in Coral Springs.

The die-in was in reaction to the supermarket's campaign contributions to Adam Putnam, Agricultural Commissioner and candidate for Florida Governor. Putnam is a supporter of the National Rifle Association.

Since Pulse, the group claims 720 have been killed by mass shootings; they say Pulse should have been the last one.

A die in was staged in Palm Beach County. Others were scheduled outside Sen. Marco Rubio's office in Tampa, the Capitol Lawn in Washington, and outside Trump Tower in Chicago.

