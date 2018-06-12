Clear

Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to San Marcos Middle School

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after sheriff's officials said he brought a gun to San Marcos Middle School Monday....

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 2:48 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 2:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 13-year-old boy was arrested after sheriff's officials said he brought a gun to San Marcos Middle School Monday.

San Diego County sheriff's officials said deputies were called to the school Monday after a student told school administrators that a classmate had a gun in his backpack.

Sheriff's officials said the boy admitted to having an unloaded .22-caliber handgun in the bag.

Deputies arrested the boy and booked him into Juvenile Hall.

According to sheriff's officials, it doesn't appear that any threats were made against the school.

The sun finally returns for all of Wednesday.
