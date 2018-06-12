Florida man breaks into home, steals alcohol, falls asleep on couch

St. Pete Police arrested a man who they say broke-in to a couple's home and stole bottles of booze.

Scroll for more content...

The man was found half-dressed in their backyard leaving behind empty bottles of wine and beer.

"He drank a full bottle of champagne, a full bottle of wine, three beers," said homeowner Jim Laurence.

Police arrested 53-year-old Brettan Houldin for burglary.

When officers arrived they found him half-dressed in the backyard with a wine bottle stolen from the home.

"He was trying to get another bottle of wine open, but couldn't find a corkscrew," said Laurence.

Police said the suspect defecated throughout the house and fell asleep on the couch.

"His pants were still there! I mean it was awful. The place was filthy dirty," said Laurence.

The couple said they woke up a few times in the middle of the night, but never realized someone was inside their home.

The couple said they left their door open for their dog to go in and out. They said they won't do that anymore.

"That's still no invitation for any person to come into your home and do what he did," said Laurence.

Houldin remains in jail on a $20,000 bond.