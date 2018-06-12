Four paramedics were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning while at Bonnaroo.
Scroll for more content...
According to Coffee County Sheriff officials, the four people showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday morning.
All of them were staying in an RV for the music festival in Manchester.
Officials said three of them were airlifted from the scene and one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Their names or conditions were not released.
Related Content
- 4 Paramedics Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Bonnaroo
- Four hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning at Bonnaroo
- Bonnaroo 2018 lineup announced
- Family of 4 found dead in cabin due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning west of Flagstaff
- Lineup revealed for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
- NYT: More than 2 dozen people killed by carbon monoxide after leaving on their keyless cars
- Carbon monoxide suspected cause of couple's boating death on Lake Lanier
- Factory potentially causing lead poisoning
- Grandmother with caravan: We've suffered
- The poisonous myth of confidence culture