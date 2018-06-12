Clear

4 Paramedics Suffer Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Bonnaroo

Four paramedics were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning while at Bonnaroo.According to Coffee County S...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 1:12 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 1:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four paramedics were hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning while at Bonnaroo.

Scroll for more content...

According to Coffee County Sheriff officials, the four people showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday morning.

All of them were staying in an RV for the music festival in Manchester.

Officials said three of them were airlifted from the scene and one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Their names or conditions were not released.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
The sun will return this afternoon as we will dry out.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events