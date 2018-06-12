Murdered teen honored with posthumous high school diploma

Armada High School officials honored a student who was murdered nearly four years ago during their graduation earlier last week.

April Millsap was given an Armada High School diploma posthumously during their ceremony on June 4.

According to the Times Herald, they also left an empty chair, decorated with April's favorite colors, white and pink.

The Times Herald reports that the diploma was given to Aprils' mother, Jennifer, during a special part of the ceremony.

According to the Times Herald, the students were the ones who came up with the idea."I thought it was a very touching gesture for them to think about April," Jennifer told the Times Herald. "I'm just very touched by the thought that the school put into remembering her even after four years."

April was found murdered in July of 2014 on the Macomb Orchard Trail while walking her dog. James VanCallis was convicted in her murder and in March of 2016, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.