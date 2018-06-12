Trump trade adviser Navarro sorry after saying there's a 'special place in hell' for Trudeau

Peter Navarro, a White House trade adviser, apologized Tuesday after saying "there's a special place in hell" for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in a trade dispute with President Donald Trump.

Scroll for more content...

"In conveying that message, I used language that was inappropriate and basically lost the power of that message," Navarro said at the Wall Street Journal's annual CFO Network conference. "I own that. That was my mistake, those were my words."

Asked if he was apologizing for the comments, Navarro said, "yeah, absolutely."

Following the G7 summit in Quebec, Navarro told "Fox News Sunday" that "there's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door."

Navarro's comments Sunday came after Trudeau announced that Canada would impose retaliatory measures to answer Trump's tariffs and warned that Canada would not be "pushed around."