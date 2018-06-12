Clear

Trump trade adviser Navarro sorry after saying there's a 'special place in hell' for Trudeau

Peter Navarro, a White House trade adviser, apologized Tuesday after saying "there's a special place in hell" for Can...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 11:37 AM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 11:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Peter Navarro, a White House trade adviser, apologized Tuesday after saying "there's a special place in hell" for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is in a trade dispute with President Donald Trump.

Scroll for more content...

"In conveying that message, I used language that was inappropriate and basically lost the power of that message," Navarro said at the Wall Street Journal's annual CFO Network conference. "I own that. That was my mistake, those were my words."

Asked if he was apologizing for the comments, Navarro said, "yeah, absolutely."

Following the G7 summit in Quebec, Navarro told "Fox News Sunday" that "there's a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door."

Navarro's comments Sunday came after Trudeau announced that Canada would impose retaliatory measures to answer Trump's tariffs and warned that Canada would not be "pushed around."

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
The sun will return this afternoon as we will dry out.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events