Minor league baseball team to change their name to 'Pizza Rats' this summer

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 11:38 AM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 11:38 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Staten Island is the only borough without subway lines, but their Minor League Baseball team soon will be named for Pizza Rat, a rodent known for snacking in a train station.

The Staten Island Yankees will take on a new name for five games over the course of the summer. Fans voted for the name back in 2016. The name will kick in on June 23 and the team will also play as the Pizza Rats on July 7, July 14, July 21 and Aug. 4.

Borough President Jimmy Oddo called the name change "a slice too far."

"If you are walking away from the arms of the most recognizable brand in professional sports, it has to be for something better than a rodent dragging fresh mozzy spread across a thin crust," he tweeted. "For 50 bucks and a bottle of Jim Beam, in 12 hours my fantasy baseball buddies and I could have come back with something better than this."

The team still will be affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The sun will return this afternoon as we will dry out.
