Alec Baldwin on a 2020 bid: 'If I ran, I would win'

Alec Baldwin 2020?During an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, Baldwin said that if he made a bid for the ...

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 9:59 AM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 9:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Alec Baldwin 2020?

During an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, Baldwin said that if he made a bid for the White House, he would "one-thousand percent" prevail as the winner over President Donald Trump.

"If I ran, I would win," Baldwin said. "I would absolutely win."

He also said that his campaign would be, "the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign."

Baldwin has made headlines since the 2016 election for his impersonation of Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

"The only reason I say that is because I'd love to run for that kind of position to have things just be very common sense," Baldwin added. "There's so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious."

