Kanye West's entire album hits the Top 40

So much for fans abandoning Kanye West's latest project.

All seven tracks on the controversial rapper's "Ye" album debuted on Billboard's Top 40 chart this week.

The song "Yikes" came in the highest, charting at No. 8 on the Top 10.

"All Mine" just missed that list, coming in at No. 11. "Ghost Town" debuted at No. 16, "Wouldn't Leave" at No. 25, "Violent Crimes" at No. 27, "I Thought About Killing You" at No. 28, and "No Mistakes" at No. 36.

The album debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart -- West's eighth consecutive to do so, which ties him with Eminem and The Beatles for the longest streak of No. 1 albums.

According to Nielsen Music, the album earned 208,000 equivalent album units in the week ending June 7, making it the fifth-largest week for an album in 2018.

There were calls to boycott "Ye" after West angered fans by wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap and his controversial comments about the history of slavery in the United States.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years," West said during an interview with TMZ in May. "For 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

Earlier this month, the rapper told radio personality Big Boy he "completely redid the album" after the outcry.

West, who also talked about having a "mental condition," said the continued support he receives from his fans makes him feel like "a family member of the world."

"That's the reason why the world won't let me go, cause I'm a family member," West said. "They might disagree with me on certain s**t, but I'm they family. I been here for 15 years, 18 years."