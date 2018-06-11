Colorado national forest closes due to wildfire that burned over 22,000 acres

A wildfire in Colorado that has burned over 22,000 acres is forcing San Juan National Forest to close its doors to visitors and employees.

Scroll for more content...

The forest, which covers more than 1.8 million acres in western Colorado, announced Tuesday the Stage 3 closure is "to protect natural resources and public safety" because of the danger of the blaze known as the 416 Fire.

"Under current conditions, one abandoned campfire or spark could cause a catastrophic wildfire, and we are not willing to take that chance with the natural and cultural resources under our protection and care, or with human life and property," said Richard Bustamante, SJNF forest fire staff officer.

Anyone caught violating the closure, SJNF said, could be punished with an individual fine of up to $5,000 or $10,000 for an organization, a six-month prison sentence, or both.

State of local disaster

The 416 Fire began June 1 near Durango, Colorado, and has has now burned 22,131 acres, La Plata County officials said.

It is 10% contained and there are 813 fire personnel battling flames.

There have been no reported injures and no structural damage as a result of the wildfire.

La Plata County Manager Joanne Spina declared a state of local disaster June 1 as a result of the fire, which led 1,500 residents to evacuate.

The other West Coast wildfires

The 416 Fire was one of three West Coast wildfires that began around June 1.

The Ute Park Fire in New Mexico began May 31 and forced 2,200 people in the area to evacuate their homes within the first three days of the blaze.

A Monday morning update from the Incident Information System showed the wildfire was 77% contained, but Cimarron Canyon State Park remained closed. The Ute Fire has burned 36,740 acres in about 12 days.

No homes had burned, but 14 outbuildings have been destroyed.