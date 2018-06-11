Kudlow hospitalized for heart attack, Trump tweets ahead of Kim summit

Clear

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 8:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack, the President tweeted as he arrived for his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center," Trump tweeted, 25 minutes before he was set to meet with Kim for the first time.

Kudlow was not traveling with the US President in Singapore, but he had just returned to the United States from the G7 summit in Canada, where trade tensions dominated the atmosphere.

Another shot of rain tonight before a chance to dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday.
