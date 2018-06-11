Star Wars group help put smiles on children's faces

The local chapter of the 501st Legion, the worlds largest Star Wars costuming organization visited the Diamond Children's Medical Center with the hope of putting smiles on the children's faces.

The visit took place Friday, June 8th just after 2 p.m.

Children of all ages were surprised by Star Wars characters like R2D2, stormtroopers, and even Darth Vader.

"There's some magic involved when meeting your heroes, when meeting individuals that are just larger than life," said Dustin Dial, a member of the group.

Among those children who were visited by the Star Wars group was 16-year-old Sydni Lee.

"I get the same treatment as a Leukemia patient," Lee said.

Lee was diagnosed with a genetic disorder back in March and is currently awaiting the perfect match for a bone marrow transplant.

The visit along with the toy she was gifted by the group brought a smile to the teen's face, who was amazed by the effort put into the visit.

"It's crazy how may people are willing to put their time into things that don't even benefit them in any way really," she said.

However, for Dial, the visit to Lee hits closer to home and reminds him of the battle his own daughter fights with a genetic disorder.

"It gives you a special feeling," Dial said.