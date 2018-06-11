Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Firefighter injured, falls from second to first floor during blaze in downtown Atlanta

Crews are currently trying to extinguish a blaze that has injured a firefighter and spread to multiple floors of a bu...

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 12:20 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 12:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Crews are currently trying to extinguish a blaze that has injured a firefighter and spread to multiple floors of a building in downtown Atlanta.

Scroll for more content...

The fire at the building on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue near Bell Street has sent smoke billowing into the sky that can be seen for miles.

It is unclear what ignited the fire.

The firefighter was injured after falling from the second floor to the first floor of the structure. He was rescued and taken to the hospital where he was alert, conscious and breathing.

Auburn Avenue is currently closed between Fort Street and Piedmont Avenue as crews put out hot spots. No word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms will return for the morning and for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events