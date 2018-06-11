Did Neil Patrick Harris shade Rachel Bloom?

The 2018 Tony Awards didn't just celebrate drama -- it appears that there may have been some going on, off-stage.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom served as the backstage host at Sunday night's ceremony, and she garnered a tweet from actor Neil Patrick Harris.

According to Harris, his seven-year-old son Gideon had some thoughts about her performance.

"Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards," Harris tweeted. "Gideon remarked that she says 'like' and 'oh my god' a lot. I'm confused..."

Bloom tweeted back, explaining that not only was she a fan, but she has a personal connection to Harris via his hit CBS show, "How I Met Your Mother, " which ran from 2005 to 2014.

"I'm a big fan of yours," she tweeted. "We've met numerous times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for 'How I Met Your Mother' for 5 years. Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father."

Harris responded by tweeting, "Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?"

As of Monday morning, Bloom had not tweeted back.

In 2016, she won best actress in a musical or comedy TV series for "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," which she also co-created.

It was announced in April that The CW series will end with its upcoming fourth season.

Its unclear if the two were serious or merely having fun for the sake of fans. CNN has contacted to reps for Harris and Bloom for comment.