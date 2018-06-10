The little royals steal the Queen's spotlight

Scroll for more content...

Royal newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tour Australia and several neighboring countries later this year, Kensington Palace announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in a tour to coincide with the Invictus Games which will be held in Sydney from October 20 to 27.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Game, a sporting event for wounded or sick servicemen and veterans, in 2014. It's held in a different city every year.

Prince Harry, who served with the British army in Afghanistan, was the first member of the Royal family to enter a combat zone since 1982.

The Games also hold extra significance for the royal couple; they made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Games in Toronto, Canada.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he was sure Australians would greet the royal couple with "great warmth and excitement."

"The Duke of Sussex has become a champion for war veterans around the world, including in Australia. His attendance, alongside The Duchess of Sussex, will be a wonderful highlight for the more than 500 competitors and thousands of spectators," Turnbull said in a statement.

Fresh from their grand wedding in May, Prince Harry and Meghan are following tradition. Prince Harry's parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, also toured Australia and New Zealand for the first overseas trip after their wedding.

The British royal family's youngest members stole the show on Sunday at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, a fundraiser for the Royal Marsden cancer hospital and a homelessness charity.

Attending with parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte had a blast playing outdoors, running barefoot and doing headstands on the grass.

Princess Charlotte also showed off her early fashion sense with a pair of sunglasses.