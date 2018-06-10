Melania Trump to attend Ford's Theatre gala

First lady Melania Trump is going to a gala at Ford's Theatre on Sunday evening.
Trump will attend the annual gala and will make brief remarks at its conclusion, her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, tells CNN.
Both Melania and President Donald Trump attended the gala last year, but with the President in Singapore for his upcoming summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, the first lady will attend this year's event solo.
On Wednesday, Trump made her first public appearance in front of press cameras in 26 days, attending a hurricane preparedness briefing at FEMA. She had what the president described as a "big operation" for a kidney condition on May 14.
