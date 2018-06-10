Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Melania Trump to attend Ford's Theatre gala

First lady Melania Trump is going to a gala at Ford's Theatre on Sunday evening.Trump will attend the annual g...

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 5:28 PM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 5:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

First lady Melania Trump is going to a gala at Ford's Theatre on Sunday evening.

Scroll for more content...

Trump will attend the annual gala and will make brief remarks at its conclusion, her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, tells CNN.

Both Melania and President Donald Trump attended the gala last year, but with the President in Singapore for his upcoming summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, the first lady will attend this year's event solo.

On Wednesday, Trump made her first public appearance in front of press cameras in 26 days, attending a hurricane preparedness briefing at FEMA. She had what the president described as a "big operation" for a kidney condition on May 14.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Tonight will not be rain free for everyone, but the severe storm threat is not as high.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events