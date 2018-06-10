Kitten with severe facial injuries may have been thrown from vehicle

A Mid-Michigan humane society volunteer is asking for donations after a young kitten was found with severe injuries to her face.

Beckie McClenahan is a volunteer for the Humane Society of Bay County. Over the weekend, she was contacted by a woman in Millington about a kitten found wandering in her yard with injuries to her face.

It wasn't until McClenahan met with the woman that she realized how bad the kitten's injuries were.

"Half her nose is missing. Her bottom lip has been pulled from her jaw line. She has teeth missing on the bottom," McClenahan said.

Based on her experience working with foster animals with critical injuries, McClenahan believes the kitten may have been thrown from a vehicle.

"I just don't understand people at times," McClenahan said.

Despite the eight-week-old kitten, named Harlee, being in obvious pain, McClenahan said she's still playful and loves attention.

"While I am getting her cleaned up the best I can she's loving the attention and purring," McClenahan said.

McClenahan said she's been in contact with her vet at Zorn Animal Clinic in Pinconning. Harlee has an appointment first thing Monday morning, but in the meantime McClenahan has started her on antibiotics.

Now, the foster mom is reaching out to the community to help get the little kitten the medical attention she needs.

The Humane Society of Bay County is a separate entity from the Bay County Animal Control. McClenahan said the humane society does not have a permanent shelter location, so all animals are immediately placed into foster homes.