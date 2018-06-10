Clear
Protesters arrested outside Indianapolis home of HHS chief Azar

About two dozen protesters were arrested outside the home of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Sunday....

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Approximately 60 protesters - many in wheelchairs - gathered outside Azar's Indianapolis home, demanding he approve new rules banning shock therapy at a Massachusetts rehabilitation facility.

An advocacy group for disabled people called ADAPT issued a news release saying it organized the demonstration to protest rules that have awaited HHS approval for more than two years that would ban shock therapy at the Judge Rotenberg Center in Canton, Massachusetts.

Azar is a former executive for Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly& Co.

Police spokesman Officer Michael Hewitt said Azar was not home at the time of the protests but several protesters were taken into custody at the scene.

The exact number and charges have not been released at this time.

