Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Actor Vince Vaughn arrested for DUI

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to author...

Posted: Jun. 10, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Jun. 10, 2018 11:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Scroll for more content...

Vaughn was stopped at a DUI checkpoint around 1 a.m. local time in Hermosa Beach outside of Los Angeles, California, according to Sgt. Matt Sabosky of the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

The "Dodgeball" actor was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and for resisting, delaying or obstructing officers, Sabosky said.

An unidentified male passenger travelling with Vaughn was also arrested, Sabosky said, on charges of obstructing officers and public intoxication. Additional details on the passenger were not immediately available.

Both men were taken to the Manhattan Beach Jail, and have since left. Details about Vaughn's bail weren't available Sunday morning.

Representatives for Vaughn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
The risk for more severe weather persists as showers and thunderstorms linger for the evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events