PD: Motorcyclist killed after rear-ending vehicle in Glendale

The Glendale Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist Sunday morning.

The crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle occurred just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Bell Road.

According to Glendale police, the motorcyclist, later identified as 30-year-old Jason Cooper, rear-ended a pick-up truck that was traveling in the same direction.

Police say Cooper was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Cooper was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Glendale police detectives determined Cooper was traveling westbound on Bell Road and they believe the speed of the motorcycle was a contributing factor to the accident.

The crash is under investigation and it is unknown if there was any impairment.

