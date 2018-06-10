Task force investigating if men who set Missouri woman on fire are tied to Colorado homicide

Investigators in Colorado are looking to see if the murder of a woman there is connected a recent incident in Missouri where a woman was set on fire during a robbery.

The remains of 17-year-old Maggie Long found near Bailey, Colorado in December after her family's home burned down.

The case has been declared a homicide and police believe that whoever killed her also set fire to the ranch, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators said a large green safe, jade figurines, a handgun, and an AK47-style firearm were stolen during the crime.

In connection with the case, the authorities were looking for a white male in his 20s driving a light-colored minivan from the 90s or 00s.

The crime bears an eerie resemblance to an attack that happened in Missouri.

This week in Johnson County, Missouri, two men were put behind bars after being accused of setting a woman on fire as part of a robbery.

Court records state that Vincent Rist and Antonio Bowen poured gasoline over the victim's body after assaulting her and restraining her mouth and hands with tape. They threatened to ignite the gasoline if she didn't provide the combination to a gun safe.

Somehow, after she was set on fire, she was able to escape and extinguish herself. She suffered first-, second-, and third-degree burns. The victim is still recovering and remains in the hospital.

Rist and Bowen face several charges, including first-degree robbery and first-degree arson.

Those following Maggie Long's case said that Rist's mugshot somewhat resembles a police sketch of the person of interest in the teenager's murder.

Now, the incident has been brought to the attention of investigators in Colorado, where their "task force is looking into those guys, trying to establish any connection with our case."

Park County Colorado Undersheriff Dave Wohlers said, "We're certainly interested in it. We're interested in what aspects this case presents. It'll be a work in progress and it'll be a matter of doing some investigation on the individuals involved in that and see if there's a connection back to Colorado."

They will start with determining whether Rist and Bowen were in Colorado at the time Long was killed.