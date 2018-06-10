Clark County robbers stab homeowner, light car on fire

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault and robbery that sent a man to the hospital.

They say it was a targeted crime.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call at 4:00 p.m. Saturday to a car fire on NW 192nd Street.

When deputies arrived they found a car on fire, fire in the garage and the homeowner with possible stab wounds.

The sheriff's office says two white men assaulted the victim in his garage, then stole money and guns from his house.

Police say the suspects started fires in the garage and lit on of the homeowner's cars on fire in the driveway.

The suspects then stole the homeowner's SUV and fled the scene.

Police later found that SUV in Vancouver.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition Saturday.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The sheriff's office says there's no ongoing threat to the community.