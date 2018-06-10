Reports of man waving handgun leads to 2 arrests in Bay City

Authorities have arrested two men after a situation prompted heavy police presence in Bay City.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety said officers were called about 11:54 a.m. Saturday, June 9 to the area of 9th Street and N. Vanburen Street for reports of a man waving a handgun and yelling at people from a vehicle.

While checking the area, another caller from a home in the 1400 block of Third Street said a man with a gun was pounding on the door.

When officers arrived, the suspect and another man fled on foot.

One suspect, an 18-year-old Bay City man, was taken into custody.

The department said around 2:19 p.m., officers were sent back to the area of Birney Park and N. Madison Avenue for a man matching the description from the earlier incident running near Monroe Street and 10th Street.

Officers chased the man while he allegedly took off on foot and on a bicycle.

They eventually arrested the suspect, another 18-year-old Bay City man, and found he was in possession of a pistol.

He was charged with several felonies and lodged in the Bay County Jail.

Officers are investigating the circumstances leading up to the original altercation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571.

Officers were assisted at the scene by a K-9 unit and deputies from the Bay County Sheriff's Office and a Michigan State Police trooper.