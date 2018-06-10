PD: Missing Hamden mother's remains found in yard, son arrested

Hamden police arrested a man on Saturday who they said murdered his mother.

Scroll for more content...

Police said they arrested 35-year-old Kyle Tucker and charged him with murder and tampering with evidence after they said he killed his mother, 60-year-old Donna Tucker who has been missing for 2 days.

Through investigation, police said they believe they have found the remains of Ms. Tucker in the yard of her 128 Broadway Street home in Hamden.

Hamden Chief of Police Thomas Wydra said they are awaiting positive identification but said there was more than enough evidence to charge Tucker.

The investigation is ongoing and includes the New Haven State's Attorney's office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Connecticut State Police, according to Chief Wydra.

Tucker is currently being held at the Hamden Police Department on $5 million bond.