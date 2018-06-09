Clear
URGENT - Justify wins Triple Crown with victory at Belmont

Posted: Jun. 9, 2018
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 8:30 PM
CNN Wire
(CNN) -- Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, became the 13th thoroughbred to win horse racing's Triple Crown, finishing first at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York. Baffert also trained Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015.

