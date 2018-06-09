Clear
Officers, pedestrian hurt after accident near Boston parade route

Two Boston police motorcycles collided near the Boston Pride Parade route Saturday.Police said early reports i...

Two Boston police motorcycles collided near the Boston Pride Parade route Saturday.

Police said early reports indicate the motorcycles bumped into one another and struck a pedestrian as well on Beacon and Charles streets.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said it appears the officers were responding to a medical incident when for some reason there was some kind of the collision. The collision also collected a pedestrian.

The three people suffered minor injuries, and the accident had no effect on the parade route.

Police are still investigating to determine what exactly caused this to happen.

