Tenía estatus DACA y lo regresaron a México. Tres semanas después fue asesinado

Mason City Broken Clouds 78° Hi: 82° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 80° More Weather Albert Lea Scattered Clouds 75° Hi: 79° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 75° More Weather Austin Broken Clouds 72° Hi: 79° Lo: 64° Feels Like: 72° More Weather Charles City Clear 79° Hi: 82° Lo: 65° Feels Like: 81° More Weather Rochester Overcast 72° Hi: 80° Lo: 62° Feels Like: 72° More Weather

We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.