World War II veteran on a mission to meet and greet people

A World War II veteran nearly 100 years old is in the middle of a unique journey.

Scroll for more content...

His name is Sidney Walton. He's on a mission to meet as many people as possible in all 50 states. He's doing this because he wants to give people a chance to meet a World War II veteran while they still can.

In downtown Omaha Friday, he was greeted with open arms. FOX 42 News caught up with him and his son, Paul.

"It's just an honor to be with someone who really helped save this world and this country. To have people honor him by thanking him for his service, I can't think of any better accolade than that," said Paul.

Walton will also get the chance to meet the governors of all 50 states. His journey is scheduled to end in Washington, D.C. on February 11th of next year. That will be his 100th birthday.