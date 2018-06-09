Clear
Georgia Lt. Governor questioned about secret recording

The race for governor of Georgia got a shocking jolt after a secret recording surfaced.

As a businessman and political outsider, Clay Tippins ran for governor on a platform that he wanted to create transparency in government. He is still doing that after the primary, where he came in fourth.

CBS46 sat down with Tippins, who says he secretly recorded his meeting with Lt. Governor Casey two days after the primary. He wanted to address some concerns with Cagle since Cagle was seeking his endorsement.

In the recording, Cagle reveals that he supported an education bill that he didn't think made for good policy. Tippins says Cagle admitted he did it because it would keep one of Cagle's rivals, former State Senator Hunter Hill, from getting a multi-million dollar campaign donation.

In the recording, Cagle states:

He [Hunter Hill] ran out of money in his own campaign because he had nothing to spend in the last - I mean, down the finish line. But had he had $3 million that they put behind him - against me?

Cagle got back to CBS46 about this, saying he spoke openly and honestly with Tippins. But, according to him, while he didn't think the bill was perfect, he was just standing by his commitment to expanding school choice.

His statement did not address the $3 million donation that was allegedly at stake.

We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.
