Duke and Duchess of Sussex join Queen's birthday parade

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family Saturday as they celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday with the traditional Trooping the Colour, a spectacular military parade.

Meghan, wearing a pale peach off-the-shoulder dress and hat, and Prince Harry, in military uniform, left from Buckingham Palace in a horse-drawn carriage for the event, staged on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, London.

The couple were greeted by cheers from waiting crowds as they emerged from the palace. Their appearance comes three weeks to the day since they were married in Windsor, in a ceremony watched by people from around the world.

The queen, dressed in sky blue, rode by herself in an open carriage. Her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, turns 97 on Sunday and has retired from public duties.

The monarch is technically the head of Britain's armed forces, and would traditionally lead an army into war. The parade gives the Queen a chance to review and approve her army.

In her younger years, the Queen would ride side-saddle on horseback to greet the public.

Prince William's wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge traveled with her mother-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Horse Guards Parade. Kate and William had a third child, Prince Louis, in April.

After the parade, the royal family will join the nation's longest-serving monarch on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a wave to the people and an exhilarating flypast.

The Queen's actual birthday was on April 21, when she turned 92.