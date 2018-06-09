URGENT - Golden State Warriors sweep NBA finals, downing Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4

Clear
Posted: Jun. 9, 2018 1:58 AM
Updated: Jun. 9, 2018 1:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- The Golden State Warriors clinched their third NBA championship title in four years with a decisive 108-85 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The Warriors swept the finals in four games, winning the championship for the second year in a row.

We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.
