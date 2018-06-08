Clear
Four People Arrested in Stabbing Death of Homeless Man

Four people wanted in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old homeless man who lived in the Colton area were arrested for...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 5:36 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 5:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four people wanted in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old homeless man who lived in the Colton area were arrested for the crime, authorities said on Friday.

Danny Castro Jr., 25, was stabbed multiple times and died in a crime that occurred around 10:33 p.m. on May 19 in the area of Hilltop Drive and Barton Road, according to the Colton Police Department.

An investigation revealed four people who were involved in the crime and search warrants were served to find and arrest them on Thursday, the Police Department said in a statement.

They were identified as: Christopher Martinez, 35, of Indio, David Coons, 29, of Lake Arrowhead, Jyssica Wier, 31, of Colton and Hector Agramon, 30, of Colton.

Authorities said the motive for the crime was unclear.

