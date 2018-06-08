Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

1,600 Customers Left Without Power After Hit-and-Run Driver Hits Power Pole

Residents in Valley Village were left without power Thursday night after a hit-and-run driver crashed into two parked...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 5:51 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Residents in Valley Village were left without power Thursday night after a hit-and-run driver crashed into two parked cars and a power pole, officials said.

Scroll for more content...

The crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 12500 block of Magnolia Boulevard.

The driver apparently lost control, crashed and landed on two vehicles, causing a fire, video from the scene showed. A power pole in the area was also struck and a fire hydrant was sheared off.

Los Angeles Police Department officials told KTLA that the driver then ran away from the scene.

Alan Korer, who lives in the area, said he was startled out of bed after the crash.

"All of a sudden, something woke me up at 11:30, like a loud bang and a loud flash I could see in my bedroom," he said. A neighbor knocked on his door alerting him of the crash, and he went outside to find a large response, Korer said.

About 1,600 customers were left without power after the crash, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Officials eventually secured the power pole and were planning on replacing it at a later date.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events