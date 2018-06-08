Talk about a close call for one Valley man!
Scroll for more content...
The driver is OK after a metal pipe punched right through the windshield of his Chevrolet Camaro.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the incident happened Thursday morning on the Loop 202 near Center Parkway in Tempe.
DPS posted a picture of the aftermath on their Twitter page.
The man told a DPS trooper that he moved his head to the right just as the pipe pierced his car's windshield.
Troopers said that they take debris calls seriously and added that this should serve as a reminder for drivers to secure their loads.
Related Content
- Pipe punches through driver's windshield
- Young Nampa driver lucky to be alive after pole impales windshield, driver's door
- Fire log goes through couple's windshield on Oklahoma City highway
- Pregnant woman killed after wheel hub hits windshield
- Video shows police punch Harvard student
- Austin killer used pipe bombs, source says
- Why this year's Super Bowl ads pulled punches on Trump
- Deputies: Pregnant woman punched in road rage case
- Police officers caught on video kicking, punching man under overpass
- Europa League: Antoine Griezmann sucker punch floors Arsenal