Judge denies President's request to confidentially contest seized Cohen documents

After President Donald Trump's lawyers sought to keep their protest over privilege in Michael Cohen's seized documents confidential, federal Judge Kimba Wood told them they must publicly file their objections to the special master's attorney-client privilege designations.
The only thing Trump will be able to discuss with the court confidentially will be the "substance of the contested documents," Wood said Friday.
Several news organizations, including CNN, had implored Wood to maintain "the greatest transparency possible in the these proceedings" and regarding the documents they want to keep under attorney-client privilege.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
