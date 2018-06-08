Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Judge denies President's request to confidentially contest seized Cohen documents

After President Donald Trump's lawyers sought to keep their protest over privilege in Michael Cohen's seized document...

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 5:37 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 5:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After President Donald Trump's lawyers sought to keep their protest over privilege in Michael Cohen's seized documents confidential, federal Judge Kimba Wood told them they must publicly file their objections to the special master's attorney-client privilege designations.

Scroll for more content...

The only thing Trump will be able to discuss with the court confidentially will be the "substance of the contested documents," Wood said Friday.

Several news organizations, including CNN, had implored Wood to maintain "the greatest transparency possible in the these proceedings" and regarding the documents they want to keep under attorney-client privilege.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
We're not done with the rain just yet - we are tracking more for this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events